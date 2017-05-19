Top News

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) Calls for Trump impeachment

by cwestleyj May 19, 2017

Another voice calls for Trump impeachment:

Representative Al Green of Texas (D) called for the impeachment of president Donald Trump last Wednesday. The representative cited obstruction of justice, declaring that “Our democracy is at risk.” The only two presidents to be impeached have been Andrew Jackson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998.

Do you think it’s possible for Trump to be impeached? Could we have predicted the future with our April Fool’s issue?

Join the conversation on Facebook. Let us know how
you feel.

Video courtesy: Time YouTube channel

Leave a Comment

Read previous post:
Midwest Eagle Edition – May 1st, 2017

Multi-million dollar IYG project nears completion as it reaches 80%...

LOCAL HIGHSCHOOL CROWNS FIRST EVER TRANSGENDER PROM KING

LOCAL HIGHSCHOOL CROWNS FIRST EVER TRANSGENDER PROM KING This story...

Close