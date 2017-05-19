Another voice calls for Trump impeachment:

Representative Al Green of Texas (D) called for the impeachment of president Donald Trump last Wednesday. The representative cited obstruction of justice, declaring that “Our democracy is at risk.” The only two presidents to be impeached have been Andrew Jackson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998.

Do you think it’s possible for Trump to be impeached? Could we have predicted the future with our April Fool’s issue?

Video courtesy: Time YouTube channel