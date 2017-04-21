A City Block of Creative Expression: Stutz Open House APR 28&29

2017 Raymond James Stutz Artists Open House Offers Art Lovers a City Block of Creative Expression

Stutz building to host massive art show April 28/29 – With support by the Midwest Eagle!

The Raymond James Stutz Artists Open House, taking place April 28 and 29, will showcase 60+ artists across all mediums. The event continues to showcase the vibrant art culture and diversity of Stutz artists – and is a favorite among art lovers, families and guests. The event, now in its 24th year, attracts more than 6,000 people every year to the 400,000 square-foot former car factory.

This art-focused event will also feature live music, food, and beverages, classic cars, artist demonstrations on Saturday, opportunities to meet the artists and buy their art. The Raymond James Stutz Artists Open House not only allows guests an opportunity to see the work of 60+ local artists in one place at one time, it’s an opportunity to see where and how their art is created. Artwork ranges from paintings, drawings and photography, to sculpture, jewelry, and furniture. This is the perfect time to buy one-of-a-kind gifts with artwork prices ranging from $12 to $10,000.

How to Attend

Friday night offers a festive atmosphere perfect for adults, while families with children are encouraged to attend on Saturday. Saturday includes hands-on art activities, youth art scavenger hunt, and more.

WHEN: Friday, April 28, 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 29, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: Stutz Business and Arts Center, 212 W. 10th St., Indianapolis (enter Bearcat Alley from 10th or 11th St.). Free parking in specially marked lots.

COST: $12 advance online tickets at www.stutzartists.com; $16 at the gate; children 12 and under free. Tickets are valid for both days.

Or directly buy your tickets for the Stutz Open House Here!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2017-raymond-james-stutz-artists-open-house-tickets-32888783236?aff=eac2

You’ll find classic cars throughout, but the display of Stutz automobiles on Bearcat Alley & the Car Room on the 2nd floor are highlighted.

The open house will include pockets of live music as you move from studio to studio.

Tour the studios where the artists work and meet them.

The historic Stutz Business and Arts Center. This 400,000 sf former car factory houses nearly 80 artists as well as small-medium businesses.

Join us for the 24th Annual Stutz Artists Open House on April 28 & 29.

