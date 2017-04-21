Top News

Bag Lady Bus Tour to D.C. Tickets Now Available!

by cwestleyj April 21, 2017

BAG LADIES HIT THE ROAD

Join us June 10th-11th on our trip to D.C. for the National Pride March! Reserve your spot on the bus now – Once we sell 55 tickets we’re out of stock! Buy your tickets now before it’s too late

http://www.midwesteagle.com/store/products/bag-lady-bus-tour-pass/

Buy yours now!

Related Articles by The Eagle:

PRIDE HITS THE ROAD: BUS TOUR TO DC FOR NATIONAL MARCH ANNOUNCED Source- RTV6 NewsBreaking: FBI Raids Muncie Commissioners Office Indiana’s Abysmal LGBT Report Card
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

More Articles By the Eagle

WATCH THIS: Oscars awkward La La Land...

February 27, 2017

TRUMP POISED TO REMOVE PROTECTIONS FOR TRANSGENDER STUDENTS’...

February 22, 2017

Breaking: FBI Raids Muncie Commissioners Office

January 5, 2017

Indiana’s Abysmal LGBT Report Card

January 4, 2017

Pride’s future: Growing pains, opportunities

September 1, 2016

Lawsuit seeks to undo Indiana RFRA ‘fix’

September 1, 2016

Adamson will not face charges

September 1, 2016

Indiana Lambda Legal gala set for Sept....

September 1, 2016

HRC: Trump campaign leaders homophobic

September 1, 2016

NBA to N.C.: We don’t tolerate discrimination

September 1, 2016
%d bloggers like this:

Related Articles by The Eagle:

Store PRIDE HITS THE ROAD: BUS TOUR TO DC FOR NATIONAL MARCH ANNOUNCED
Close