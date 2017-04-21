BAG LADIES HIT THE ROAD Join us June 10th-11th on our trip to D.C. for the National Pride March! Reserve your spot on the bus now – Once we sell 55 tickets we’re out of stock! Buy your tickets now before it’s too late http://www.midwesteagle.com/store/products/bag-lady-bus-tour-pass/ Buy yours now! Bag Lady Bus Tour to D.C. Tickets Now Available! was last modified: April 21st, 2017 by cwestleyjCheck out the Eagle on:TweetShare on TumblrEmailPrintLike this:Like Loading... Related Articles by The Eagle: PRIDE HITS THE ROAD: BUS TOUR TO DC FOR NATIONAL MARCH ANNOUNCED Breaking: FBI Raids Muncie Commissioners Office Indiana’s Abysmal LGBT Report Card 0 Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest cwestleyj previous post A City Block of Creative Expression: Stutz Open House APR 28&29 More Articles By the Eagle WATCH THIS: Oscars awkward La La Land... February 27, 2017 TRUMP POISED TO REMOVE PROTECTIONS FOR TRANSGENDER STUDENTS’... February 22, 2017 Breaking: FBI Raids Muncie Commissioners Office January 5, 2017 Indiana’s Abysmal LGBT Report Card January 4, 2017 Pride’s future: Growing pains, opportunities September 1, 2016 Lawsuit seeks to undo Indiana RFRA ‘fix’ September 1, 2016 Adamson will not face charges September 1, 2016 Indiana Lambda Legal gala set for Sept.... September 1, 2016 HRC: Trump campaign leaders homophobic September 1, 2016 NBA to N.C.: We don’t tolerate discrimination September 1, 2016 You must log in to post a comment.
