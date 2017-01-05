Breaking: FBI Raids Muncie Commissioners Office

Commissioner Craig Nichols Involved In FBI investigation

January 5, 2017 – City Building Commissioner Craig Nichols finds himself in hot water months after City Commissioner Election

BREAKING: FBI Officials raided the offices of Craig Nichols early this morning at the Building Commissioners Office in Muncie, Indiana today. RTV6 News reported that dozens of boxes were pulled from the Office, pending official investigation from the FBI.

The city building commissioner has allegedly had several conflict of interest complaints filed and approved against him- even being involved in a 2016 FBI investigation into the City Of Muncie. The popular Muncie politics blog munciepolitics.wordpress.com wrote an article in June of 2016, citing several sources outlying the commissioner’s potential corruption:

Within months of Craig Nichols appointment as the city’s building commissioner, his defunct business was reopened. Shortly thereafter his company began receiving city contracts. It took the local newspaper about nine months to report and even at that it was a lighthearted almost humorous article. – Munciepolitics.wordpress.com

Craig Nichols potentially faces charges from the FBI for Conflict of Interest charges per Indiana state law. FBI Spokeswoman stated that the investigation cannot be "confirmed or denied" and no further information is available at this time. It is still unconfirmed what charges Craig Nichols may face. It could take the FBI months to investigate the evidence as the investigation continues.

Read more about the alleged investigation in 2016: https://munciepolitics.wordpress.com/tag/craig-nichols/

