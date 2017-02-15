The Eagle – February 15th 2017 | Family Matters

February 15th, 2017 | Family Matters

In this edition: Attorney General Curtis Hill reopens Indianapolis LGBT couple’s supreme court case, State hate crimes bill advances in the house, and President Trump halts trans protections.

