The Eagle – February 15th 2017 | Family Matters

February 15th, 2017 | Family Matters
In this edition: Attorney General Curtis Hill reopens Indianapolis LGBT couple’s supreme court case, State hate crimes bill advances in the house, and President Trump halts trans protections.
David Auten and John Schneider are personal finance authors, bloggers and speakers for DebtFreeGuys.com with over thirty-five years of combined experience in finance. Their work has appeared in Yahoo Finance, Business Insider, Time, The Christian Science Monitor and Investopedia to name a few. Their show and podcast, Queer Money, is the only show talking about the financial nuances of the LTBTQ community. Their mission is to build a financially strong queer community.
