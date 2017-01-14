The Eagle – January 15, 2017 Edition

In this edition, our featured story is about the future home of Indiana Youth Group. IYG has purchased, and will renovate, an abandoned office building at 3733 N. Meridian Street.
David Auten and John Schneider are personal finance authors, bloggers and speakers for DebtFreeGuys.com with over thirty-five years of combined experience in finance. Their work has appeared in Yahoo Finance, Business Insider, Time, The Christian Science Monitor and Investopedia to name a few. Their show and podcast, Queer Money, is the only show talking about the financial nuances of the LTBTQ community. Their mission is to build a financially strong queer community.
