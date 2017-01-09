Indy Pride Plans For 2017

By RICK SUTTON

Eagle Editor

Planning for Pride’s Future

Indy Pride’s board of directors has agreed to undertake a Strategic Planning process that begins next month.

The strategic plan is intended to serve as an over-arching framework of the organization’s three- to five-year goals.

The Pride Board heard about the plan’s development at its regular meeting Dec. 14. The board will undergo internal development and goal-setting sessions in the next two to three months. That procedure will likely not include public input. Afterward, the board will likely seek public input on portions or all of the plan. The United Way of Central Indiana’s Nonprofit Learning Center is assisting with the strategic plan development. Pride’s board will announce public-input opportunities as soon as they are scheduled.

Indy Pride Business

The Pride board also met to discuss the following items:

• approved a contract with the Indiana Bartenders Guild for Pride Festival bar work. The Guild will receive a sliding-scale percentage of proceeds; all are licensed bartenders.

• finalized plans for a January board retreat.

• heard an update from Chris Morehead on InterPride 2017, an international governing board conference scheduled for Indianapolis.

• heard a report on Bylaws discussions. Among the changes the board will consider: a blind application process for a Bylaw review Committee. That process, if utilized, could shield applicants’ names from initial screening process. The bylaws review process intends tee-up Pride’s organizational structure in preparation for a new executive director, who will be hired in 2017. No timetable for revision of the bylaws was adopted.

• approved an online vendor and parade participant registration process through EventBrite.

Pride’s board meetings are open to members, except any executive session items. The next meeting is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Pride office, 429 E. Vermont, Indianapolis.

To see more information on upcoming events for Indy Pride, check out:

http://www.indypride.org/events/