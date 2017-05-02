LOCAL HIGHSCHOOL CROWNS FIRST EVER TRANSGENDER PROM KING This story & more in this month’s edition of the Midwest Eagle. LOCAL HIGHSCHOOL CROWNS FIRST EVER TRANSGENDER PROM KING was last modified: May 2nd, 2017 by cwestleyjCheck out the Eagle on:TweetShare on TumblrEmailPrintLike this:Like Loading... Related Articles by The Eagle: PRIDE HITS THE ROAD: BUS TOUR TO DC FOR NATIONAL MARCH ANNOUNCED MIDWEST EAGLE EDITION | March 15 2017 | UNANIMOUS TRUMP POISED TO REMOVE PROTECTIONS FOR TRANSGENDER STUDENTS’ RIGHTS 0 Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest cwestleyj previous post Bag Lady Bus Tour to D.C. Tickets Now Available! More Articles By the Eagle MIDWEST EAGLE EDITION | March 15 2017... March 15, 2017 PRIDE HITS THE ROAD: BUS TOUR TO... March 3, 2017 The Eagle – February 15th 2017 |... February 15, 2017 The Eagle – February 1st, 2017 |... January 31, 2017 The Eagle – January 15, 2017 Edition January 14, 2017 The Eagle – January 1st, 2017 December 29, 2016 The Eagle December 15, 2016 December 13, 2016 The Eagle December 1, 2016 December 1, 2016 The Eagle November 15, 2016 November 15, 2016 The Eagle November 1, 2016 November 2, 2016 You must log in to post a comment.
You must log in to post a comment.