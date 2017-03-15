MIDWEST EAGLE EDITION | March 15 2017 | UNANIMOUS

Top News

by cwestleyj March 15, 2017
supreme-court-lgbt

VICTORY FOR LGBT PARENTS

Supreme Court rules in favor of LGBT parents in Indiana

Read about this precedent-setting case in the story above and an editorial on Page 4. And bravo to the attorneys and litigants, who put a lot on the line to prove to the state that LGBT marriage is just like straight marriage! All this and more in this issue of the Midwest Eagle.

 

