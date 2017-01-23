Openly Gay South Bend Mayor Runs For Head Of DNC – Potential For The First Gay President?

“Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, says he wants to avoid a replay of the battle between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders backers.

WASHINGTON — Warning that beleaguered Democrats cannot afford a replay of their contentious presidential primary in the race to lead the Democratic National Committee, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., Pete Buttigieg, entered the contest for party chairman on Thursday, presenting himself as an alternative to the two leading candidates.”

– New York Times

Could the openly gay 34-year-old mayor of South Bend have presidential chops? What do you think?

