Thousands plan for LGBT rights march on Washington DC

Successful protests have already been staged at former Governer Mike Pence’s home here in Indianapolis.

Video via TIME on Youtube

Members of the community are ready to stand up for their rights in the Donald Trump era.

David Bruinooge said he was profoundly moved last weekend when millions of people turned out in support of Women’s Marches around the world. Bruinooge watched on TV as a sea of pink “pussyhats” flooded the streets of cities like New York, Los Angeles and D.C., then decided that the LGBTQ community needed its own march on Washington.

More than 50,000 people have already expressed interest in the National Pride March since Bruinooge created a Facebook page for it on Saturday.

“I was really inspired by all the strong women marching in our country and around the world,” said Bruinooge, a 42-year-old from Brooklyn, New York. “And I thought our community should be doing something similar to get out voices heard.”

Bruinooge said he wants the march to help communicate the LGBTQ community’s concerns to President Donald Trump about his administration.

The Capital Pride Alliance, which organizes a massive LGBT pride weekend in Washington, D.C., every year, is partnering with Bruinooge to help plan the march.

The group expects the march to be a part of it’s celebration, which is scheduled for June 8 to 11 this year. Bruinooge said he hopes to announce a date of the march within the next week.

“We are working with individuals who would like to organize a march to ensure that it would complement an already powerful and impactful weekend,” said Ryan Bos, the executive director of the Capital Pride Alliance. “Our hope is that we can galvanize this energy and this desire to take action and really channel that into our communities are across the country and world.”

Interested in participating? Find out more on the National Pride March’s official Facebook page.

Source: LGBTQ March On Washington Joins Forces With Major Pride Festival | The Huffington Post

