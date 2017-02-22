Top News
Betsy Devos and Jeff Sessions
FeaturedNationalNews

TRUMP POISED TO REMOVE PROTECTIONS FOR TRANSGENDER STUDENTS’ RIGHTS 

by Midwest Eagle Reporter February 22, 2017 0 comment

The president will issue guidelines to rescind rules that allow the students to use the bathrooms of their choice at school, an order that caused an internal rift.

Trumps looming Executive Order threatens Transgender rights

WASHINGTON — President Trump could issue new guidelines as early as Wednesday to rescind anti-discrimination protections for transgender students, overruling his education secretary who had pushed to keep them in place.

“I would expect further guidance to come out on that today,” Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, said, declining to provide specifics. Mr. Trump, he added, is “a firm believer in states’ rights.”

Mr. Spicer declined to discuss details of a rift on the issue between Betsy DeVos, the secretary of education, and Jeff Sessions, the attorney general, who was adamant that the administration moves quickly to reverse an order from the Obama administration that allowed transgender students to use the restroom of their gender identity.

But Mr. Spicer said during a White House news conference that Ms. DeVos was “100 percent” supportive of the president’s decision.

Continue Reading on NYT

 

 

Source: Trump Is Poised to Remove Protections on Transgender Students’ Rights – The New York Times

Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

