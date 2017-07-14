Beat the summer heat with an ice cold beer

It’s the middle of summer. What are you drinking to say refreshed?

I drink a TON of water every day while I’m toiling away in the hot kitchen. When I say a ton, I mean about a gallon of water, sometimes more. I have a Bubba Keg filled with ice water and refill it at least twice in one night. It helps me get through the night. Sometimes, water just isn’t enough. After work or on my days off, I like to have that well deserved cocktail. In this case, beer.

The summer sun can beat down on you relentlessly what with the humidity, the heat, and little to no wind. This is precisely why I put together a short list of beers that are my go to for quenching my thirst…on my days off of course.

This list is in no particular order of favorites. I love them all equally and they serve a specific purpose on any given day. I will start with Shandy because it will give me a segue into my second item on the list.

For a Shandy, I choose Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy. I first had this beer a few years back when I had time to golf. It’s cool, refreshing, and not real heavy. It’s like a Hefeweizen and a lemonade got married and had a baby. There are hints of wheatiness (yes, I just made this word up) with a nice lemonade-y feel throughout. I usually have a few of these beers to get that refreshing feeling, it’s not something I would drink the entire day. It’s definitely something to have during the hottest part of the day.

For a darker beer, I go with Negra Modelo. I usually have a slice of lime with this beer (while in Mexico) but I was experimenting the other day and created my own Shandy. You can make this at home for yourself too. All you have to do is start with half Negra Modelo and half lemonade then taste. You can adjust to your liking; more lemonade or more beer. I like the flavor that the darker beer gives the lemonade too. Go ahead. Experiment. You should let me know what you came up with.

My final beer is from my favorite local brewery, Daredevil Brewing Company located in Speedway, IN. They have a few beers that are favorites of mine but I do lean a bit towards their IPA Lift Off, with an ABV of 7.2%. A couple of glasses of that and you’re ready for, well, lift off. If you like IPA’s, you’ll enjoy this beer. As with any good beer, you need to make sure you get a good head so you can experience the flavor properly.

Have fun and enjoy the hot summer with an ice-cold beer (interspersed with water for hydration) but most of all, please drink responsibly.

Beat the summer heat with an ice cold beer was last modified: by