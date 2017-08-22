Top News

The Eagle August 15th 2017 Edition

written by The Eagle August 22, 2017

Damien Center: 4-Star Rating

In this issue, we talk about Damien Center’s charity efforts. Indy Fringe’s LGBT shows. Indy LGBTQ news, politics, and business all in the August 15th, 2017 edition of The Eagle.

