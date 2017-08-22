The Eagle August 15th 2017 Edition

Damien Center: 4-Star Rating

In this issue, we talk about Damien Center’s charity efforts. Indy Fringe’s LGBT shows. Indy LGBTQ news, politics, and business all in the August 15th, 2017 edition of The Eagle.

Want more LGBTQ news? The Midwest Eagle is the largest LGBTQ newspaper in the Midwest since 1991.

Browse all of our past editions online for free.

https://www.midwesteagle.com/issues/

Follow us on Facebook for all the latest in the Midwest LGBTQ community:

Our Contributors Blogs:

Joe Morales, chef, and blogger writes our Dining Column.

David Auten and John Schneider are personal finance authors, bloggers, and speakers for DebtFreeGuys.com. Their show and podcast, Queer Money, is the only show talking about the financial nuances of the LGBTQ community. They help write our “Queer Money” finance column.