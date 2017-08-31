Ellen’s HUGE Hurricane Harvey Donation to J.J. Watt

When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, local hero J.J. Watt sprang to action by raising funds for those affected. Through his crowdfunding page, the football star has raised over $7 million to help families in need. And now now thanks to generosity of our friends at Walmart, $1 million more has been donated to his Houston Flood Relief Fund.

Ellen DeGeneres partnered with Wal-Mart to donate 2 million dollars total to Watt’s crowdfunding campaign on youcaring.com. It’s one of the largest donations by an LGBT persons to Hurricane Harvey so far.

The defensive end for the Houston Texans has reportedly received over 10 million in donations in less than four days. (Current total is at $11,977,717) The player promises to use all proceeds to support the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

“Absolutely incredible,” Watt wrote in response to the overwhelming amount of donations received. “The most difficult times bring out the best in humanity.”

“I cannot thank everybody enough,” Watt said in a video. “We have semi trucks being filled up as we speak; that’s phase one. We have things like water, food, generators, baby supplies, cleaning supplies… Houston, we’re thinking of you.”

Want to help break the 12 million donation mark? Check out J.J. Watt’s crowdfunding page for Hurricane Harvey victims: Visit this link to donate: https://www.youcaring.com/victimsofhurricaneharvey-915053

Source: Ellen Surprises Houston Texans Star J.J. Watt With Hurricane Harvey Relief Donation

