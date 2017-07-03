Grand opening of Thaitanium restaurant

With news of recent Indy restaurant closures, it is nice to see others taking up the mantle. Thaitanium Restaurant and Bar had their grand opening March 2017 and is occupying the location formerly known as Cropichon et Bidibule. The décor for the current restaurant is a stark difference from the French bistro setting of their predecessor. The warm earth tones of yellow, brown, and red makes everything warm and inviting. A place where you can relax with a group of friends or have one-on-one time with that someone special.

The restaurant layout is separated into two, technically three sections. On the one side there’s a cozy dining area for a more-intimate setting. The full-service bar offers beer, wine, and spirits and is separated by a small wrought iron fence that has bar seating. The third section is bar-side complete with a fireplace which will be fantastic during the winter months.

The hosts were great! They were very helpful and offered up suggestions for drinks, appetizers, and entrees. I couldn’t decide what to get but the hostess talked me into TWO Cosmos…The second drink was a bit stronger than the first (but who’s complaining?). I opted for my good standby choices, Chicken Satay, Fresh Salad Roll with chicken, and Crispy Egg Rolls. Each appetizer was accompanied by sweet chili sauce and their house-made peanut sauce. I thought they were good but the peanut sauce could be just a touch spicier.

While I love most Thai food, my absolute go-to is Green Curry with Chicken, medium spice. I like spicy but I don’t want it so spicy that I can’t taste the flavors; especially with green curry. Green Curry is something you definitely want to taste. The flavors and spices of the dish are so simple yet complex at the same time. It’s an explosion of flavor in every bite! It is typically eaten with steamed white rice and you spoon the curry over the rice, or sometimes you just add the rice to the curry. Either way works and is still delicious. I always say to myself I am taking some home for later on but I usually end up eating the entire bowl.

If you haven’t had Green Curry before, you need to give it a shot, just remember. MEDIUM SPICE! Head over to Thaitanium and try their cocktails, appetizers, and by all means, have dinner. You won’t be disappointed.

Thaitanium Restaurant & Bar

735 Massachusetts Ave,

317-686-1848

www.thaitaniumindy.com

According to the website, their hours are currently Sunday to Thursday 11 AM to 9 PM and Friday and Saturday they are open 11 AM to 10 PM.

