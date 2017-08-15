It was my day off and I was running errands when I drove by Heidelberg Haus.

It was easy to spot because it seemed to be out of place, but in a good way. I think what caught my eye were the words German Pastry on the sign, and then the chocolate lovers world headquarters…I mean, all that was running through my head was Black Forest Cake, Strudel, German Beer and sausages.

I think the entire German country was shoved into this tiny shop. It was more than I was expecting and it was awesome. There were all sorts of souvenirs in the store. You could purchase beer steins, gnomes (which apparently originated in Germany), pastries, German suspenders, and they even had a lunch counter. There were a few regulars eating at the counter and the waitress knew them all by name. Except one guy who was in the area doing a job. Guess he was a firefighter in Noblesville or something…Got all that as I was waiting to check out.

I had a lot of fun walking through the store taking photos of the different items for sale. The wall of German beer was pretty impressive. I wanted to sit at the counter and have a beer in one of the creative and awesome steins but I never did. The size of the store was a lot larger inside than the outside let on. Every corner had something interesting.

I’m always hungry but I couldn’t get over the amount of pastries. I don’t normally have a sweet tooth, but I mean, German pastries? Yes please. Then, I saw it…brownies. *side note, in case you didn’t know, brownies and nachos are my utter downfall. I mean UTTER downfall. I once ate an entire pan of brownies. By. My. Self! But I digress. They weren’t just regular, normal brownies, they were…wait for it…GERMAN CHOCOLATE CAKE BROWNIES! Are you *&%#’g kidding me? I ordered 2. Along with 2 strudels. I couldn’t help myself. I mean, brownies.

Everyone running the cafe was super nice and they chatted everyone up. You can’t help but have a good time. Sadly, I didn’t even make it to the lunch counter so I couldn’t even tell you what they had for lunch. This just means I will have to return for lunch (and another brownie).

Try out the Heidelberg Haus yourself and let me know what you think! Maybe I’ll see you there. When you go, don’t forget your phone or camera. You’re going to need it.

Heidelberg Haus

7625 Pendleton Pike

Indianapolis, IN 46226

Phone 317-547-1230

www.heidelberghaus.com

www.facebook.com/HeidelbergHaus