Indiana State Fair

My time at the state fair

I don’t think I have been to a fair in about 20 years. It’s just never been my thing. This year, I was given some free passes and thought, why not?

I got a great parking spot in the Infield Parking lot; I locked everything up and headed in. First thing I did was headed to grab something to eat. (Go figure huh?) It wasn’t anything special, just a pulled pork BBQ sandwich, fried chicken breast, coleslaw, a bag of chips, and an Arnold Palmer (½ ice tea, ½ lemonade).

Aside from the food, the only other reason I was there was to see the animals. First stop was the petting area. I can’t remember the name of the building but it was next to the DNR building. They had goats, a couple of pigs, and even young cows from India. They were so cute!

More food!

There were a lot of food vendors. I would say there were more food vendors than regular arts and crafts vendors. Actually, come to think of it, I didn’t pass any arts and crafts vendors at all. Guess I must have missed that building.

I ended up walking through the cow building. I mean, what else do you call it?? It was weird because it was like a really REALLY large backstage area where the contestants are getting ready for their “number.” All the cows were being prepped, combed, brushed, and even blow-dryed. It was the funniest thing to me. The look on the cows faces too. When you walk through there, you have to pay attention to your step otherwise you end up walking through the cow pies. That would be bad. As I was leaving the cows behind, I found myself in an alley where some of the cows were getting washed. I mean, it was like a cow car wash. A cow wash if you will. (no?)

I made my way over to the pig building and got to look at some pretty large swine and their piggies too. Oh Em GEE, so CUTE!

Drinks

Wandering a bit more, I was getting thirsty but decided instead I needed an ice cream. Off I went in search of an ice cream cone. Then, I stumbled upon something called Whipped Pineapple. WHAT? Apparently it is ice cream from pineapple. After chatting with the vendor (and having a sample), I decided I needed that. So I ordered a pineapple smoothie with the whipped pineapple topping. Small, which ended up being too much. It was so smooth, creamy, and pineappely delicious.



While walking around, I found one of the LARGEST BBQ’s I ever met. Smoking and BBQ’g away on the grill were some pretty tasty looking turkey legs. And the smell? Heavenly. Then I saw it, the PORK TENT. How did I miss that?? I mean, a Pork Tent? DANG IT!

It’s a good thing I have a couple tickets left because I’m heading back to eat some more fair food. Oh, and apparently I missed the chicken building too.

