New pride, new price.

Indy’s summer Pride Festival promises to be another week-long celebration of the local LGBTQ culture. It comes amid stark changes for the festival’s leadership and events.

For the first time ever, it’ll cost to enter the festival grounds. And the festival will move location—to Military Park near the IUPUI Law School. Indy Pride organizers have made strong attempts to address the admission impact—for weeks, discount tickets have been available, and multiple not-for-profits have been given tickets for their patrons to use.

The wildly-popular Cadillac Barbie Pride Parade on Saturday, June 10 will still kick off the day’s festivities—and it’ll still proceed down Massachusetts Avenue. But this year it’ll start where it used to end, and it will conclude near the intersection of College Avenue and Mass Ave. Parade-watchers who want to attend the Festival will no longer be able to follow the parade route and walk into the festival grounds as easily.

A complete week of activities fills out the Pride calendar. An inaugural Pride Ride, for bikers, is added to the 2017 calendar. Popular events like Pet Pride and Pride Skate are back on this year’s schedule. See the full schedule below:

2017 Indy Pride Schedule

Saturday June 3

9 a.m.: Pride Ride for bikers, White River State Park

2 p.m.: Pet Pride, Eiteljorg Museum, West & Washington Streets, pet registration online, in advance only

Sunday June 4

10:30 a.m – noon: Interfaith Pride Service; Central Christian Church, 701 N. Delaware.

Noon: Pride Family Picnic and Bat ‘n Rouge Softball Game, Garfield Park

6-9 p.m.: **Pride Skate, Roller Cave, 8734 E. 21st St.

Tuesday, June 6

7-9 p.m.: Trans Pride Social, Indy Fringe Theatre facility, 719 E. St. Clair St.

Wednesday June 7

7:30 p.m.: Music ‘n Movie Night; Pride of Indy Band concert, followed by movie Beauty & the Beast

Thursday, June 8

9 p.m.-? **Bag Ladies “Loud & Proud” event, Greg’s Indy, 231 E. 16th St.

Friday, June 9

7 p.m.: **Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm, 7 p.m. Bankers Life Fieldhouse, WNBA Basketball, special ticket packages available at www.indypride.org

7:30 p.m.: Generation Radical: Young Queer Dance Party, Tube Factory, 1125 S. Cruft St.

9 p.m.: Fashion Show, 45 Degrees on Mass Ave

Saturday, June 10

10 a.m.: Annual Cadillac Barbie Pride Parade, downtown, mostly along Massachusetts Ave. (parade route at www.indypride.org); followed by Pride Festival, Military Park, downtown

** Indicates admission is charged

Check indypride.org

for more information.

Meanwhile, elections are being held for the Indy Pride Excutive Director. We’ve got the scoop on your canidates here.

Executive Director interviews

Pride’s board of directors held a Town Hall May 23 for two finalists for the new executive director position. A search committee had narrowed the applicant list; Pride members were invited to attend the meeting to quiz the nominees. Pride’s meeting notice to members gave three business days’ notice—about a dozen members attended the meet-and-greet.

Candidate Christopher Handberg is presently the director of programs and research at the Domestic Violence Network. He’s represented the organization in print and other media efforts, and worked with multiple local organizations such as Julian Center, the prosecutor’s office, the City of Indianapolis and others. He’s also developed art shows on the subject, and trained multiple employees at the agency.

Candidate Michael A. Schaefer is the development director at Broadway United Methodist Church, where he has led a $400,000 capital campaign. His past business experience includes marketing and sales for an advertising company, as well as a custom residential subdivision developer. He also created and managed a tourism guide for golfing enthusiasts, for the state’s tourism efforts. His marketing company, Cornerstone, also created a home show in Hendricks County and assisted with multiple advertising campaigns.

Pride’s search committee hopes to complete its search soon, and recommend a candidate to the board of directors. It will be the organization’s first full-time hire; it was a major goal of the board for at least the last three years.

Let us know what you think! Check us out on Facebook, and as always, read the latest edition right here.