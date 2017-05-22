IYG Capital Campaign Enters Final Stretch

A new home for our LGBT youth

The $2.6 million capital campaign to purchase and remodel a new home for Indiana Youth Group is almost 80% funded, and a final push is underway to reach the goal. And for the right large gift, you can see your name on the building. As of this week, IYG had received pledges and gifts totaling almost $2.2 million toward the goal. The funds will be used to purchase and renovate a former office building near 38th & Meridian Streets. The IYG move can be accomplished by late this year if the funds are raised in time. Their current home, a small former residence that’s packed with programs, will be sold—it’s a corner property near 46th St. and Binford Boulevard. “Our LGBTQ youth deserve to grow and thrive in a community that supports who they are and helps them reach their potential as healthy adults with supportive friends and family,” said IYG. “IYG relies on the commitment of hundreds of financial donors, corporate sponsors, and volunteers who help deliver more than 30 monthly programs at the (current) activity center.” “And with a larger facility, we can deliver even more,” said IYG’s director of communications and development, Buffy Adams. In a recent interview, she noted the strong programs long ago outgrew their physical facility.

“Our youth need a safe and nurturing environment. We’re hoping this campaign gives them that opportunity.” The capital campaign began five months ago, and will hopefully conclude soon. If the campaign over-subscribes, Adams said the additional funds will go to multiple projects shelved for the initial fund-raising effort. “We’d like to see an outdoor space fully-used,” she said of the large vacant lot adjacent to the new building. “We can envision many outdoor programs and recreational activities in that space. For now, it’s not a big part of the (capital) campaign. It could be with additional money.”

Helping our local community for decades

IYG is a thirty-year-old nonprofit and one of the largest LGBTQ youth centers of its kind across the country. It is unique in that it is a stand-alone organization which serves LGBTQ youth and the community rather than being a division or arm of a larger umbrella organization. IYG is able to serve as a one-stop-shop for more than 750 LGBTQ youth annually who take advantage of wellness programs, social and leadership opportunities, family support services and educational programs that include homework sessions, tutoring, study groups, career and college prep. IYG also works closely with medical and mental health organizations throughout the state, more than 80 Gay-Straight Alliance organizations inside Indiana schools and dozens of LGBTQ Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) inside Indiana corporations, who provide financial and volunteer contributions.

For more information on how you can help out, visit IndianaYouthGroup.org for more information.