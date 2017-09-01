Midwest Eagle | August 15th Edition

Trump Formalizes Transgender Ban

This issue we take an in depth look at Trump’s formal ban and the lawsuit that follows, Lamda’s rising star, Local LGBT issues, dining, politics, and much more in this issue of the Midwest Eagle.

