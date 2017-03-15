VICTORY FOR LGBT PARENTS

Supreme Court rules in favor of LGBT parents in Indiana

Read about this precedent-setting case in the story above and an editorial on Page 4. And bravo to the attorneys and litigants, who put a lot on the line to prove to the state that LGBT marriage is just like straight marriage! All this and more in this issue of the Midwest Eagle.

MIDWEST EAGLE EDITION | March 15 2017 | UNANIMOUS was last modified: by

Queer Money Podcast- Live Bigger & Succeed Harder! - Listen to Queer Money on Soundcloud right here on the Midwest Eagle. Click here to visit the Queer Money home site. (Opens in new window)

David Auten and John Schneider are personal finance authors, bloggers and speakers for DebtFreeGuys.com with over thirty-five years of combined experience in finance. Their work has appeared in Yahoo Finance, Business Insider, Time, The Christian Science Monitor and Investopedia to name a few. Their show and podcast, Queer Money, is the only show talking about the financial nuances of the LTBTQ community. Their mission is to build a financially strong queer community.