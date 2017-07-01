Top News

THE SENATE OBAMACARE MASSACRE | MIDWEST EAGLE EDITION – JULY 1ST, 2017

by cwestleyj July 1, 2017
Trump Proposes Deep Cuts To Affordable Care Act | President Trump dressed in scrubs holds a chainsaw dripping with green blood and dollar signs. Text above reads "Nurse, prep Obamacare for surgery"

Trump Proposes Deep Cuts To Affordable Care Act

This issue we talk about the massive cuts being proposed to the Affordable Care Act in the Senate.  How will the LGBTQ community be affected by these cuts if the bill passes? Indy LGBTQ news, politics, business, & dining stories all in the latest issue of The Midwest Eagle.

Want more LGBTQ news? The Midwest Eagle is the largest LGBTQ newspaper in the Midwest since 1991. Browse all of our past editions online for free.
https://www.midwesteagle.com/issues/

Follow us on Facebook for all the latest in the Midwest LGBTQ community:

www.facebook.com/Themidwesteagle/

Our Contributors Blogs:

http://joeeatsworld.com/

Joe Morales, local chef, and blogger writes our local Dining Column. 

http://podcast.debtfreeguys.com/

David Auten and John Schneider are personal finance authors, bloggers, and speakers for DebtFreeGuys.com. Their show and podcast, Queer Money, is the only show talking about the financial nuances of the LGBTQ community.  They help write our “Queer Money” finance column.

Related Articles by The Eagle:

Midwest Eagle Edition – May 1st, 2017 Pride Schedule Page 2, Remembering Pulse Orlando Page 3, Bag Ladies Garage Party Fun! Page 15Midwest Eagle Edition – June 1st, 2017 supreme-court-lgbtMIDWEST EAGLE EDITION | March 15 2017 | UNANIMOUS

Related Articles by The Eagle:

Midwest Eagle Edition – May 1st, 2017 Pride Schedule Page 2, Remembering Pulse Orlando Page 3, Bag Ladies Garage Party Fun! Page 15Midwest Eagle Edition – June 1st, 2017
Close